Ukrainian Drones Strike Armavir Oil Depot In Russia's Krasnodar Region SBU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center, Ukrinform reports.

The strike targeted a linear production and dispatch station, which is a key hub in the oil logistics system. Damage to the facility affects the entire petroleum transportation network in that section.

Ukraine's General Staff confirms damage to two Russian ships in Novorossiysk

Following the strike, a large-scale fire broke out at the site.

Videos posted by local residents show a thick column of smoke rising from burning fuel tanks, the report said.

According to the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region, about 120 firefighters and 38 pieces of equipment were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which covered an area of roughly 700 square meters.

Earlier, drones from the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center, together with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, also attacked military and oil infrastructure in the Russian port of Novorossiysk that is involved in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Illustrative photo: Pixabay