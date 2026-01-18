403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Urges Syrian Government Forces to Halt Aleppo-Tabqa Offensive
(MENAFN) The Pentagon issued demands Saturday for Syrian government troops to immediately suspend military operations spanning the Aleppo-Tabqa corridor, while simultaneously endorsing diplomatic de-escalation initiatives across the war-torn nation.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a statement via X declaring: "We welcome ongoing efforts by all parties in Syria to prevent escalation and pursue resolution through dialogue. We also urge Syrian government forces to cease any offensive actions in areas between Aleppo and al-Tabqa."
The American military command emphasized that effective counter-terrorism operations against ISIS (Daesh) depend on collaborative partnerships among Syrian allied forces working alongside US and coalition military personnel, stating this requires "aggressively pursuing ISIS (Daesh) and relentlessly applying military pressure."
Syrian armed forces designated territories west of the Euphrates River on January 13 as restricted military zones, specifically targeting areas including Deir Hafir and Maskanah currently held by YPG/SDF forces, which authorities classify as a terrorist organization.
Hours before the Pentagon's statement, Syrian military officials confirmed their forces had secured Dibsi Afnan and were advancing toward Tabqa in Raqqa province. The army simultaneously announced complete operational authority over Deir Hafir and Maskanah in eastern Aleppo's rural districts.
These battlefield gains unfolded as Ferhat Abdi Sahin, a senior commander within the YPG/SDF organization facing the government's western Euphrates campaign, announced terror elements would retreat eastward across the river beginning 7 am local time (0400GMT).
Last March, Syrian presidential authorities revealed an integration framework for incorporating YPG/SDF members into government structures, emphasizing national sovereignty and categorically opposing territorial fragmentation.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a statement via X declaring: "We welcome ongoing efforts by all parties in Syria to prevent escalation and pursue resolution through dialogue. We also urge Syrian government forces to cease any offensive actions in areas between Aleppo and al-Tabqa."
The American military command emphasized that effective counter-terrorism operations against ISIS (Daesh) depend on collaborative partnerships among Syrian allied forces working alongside US and coalition military personnel, stating this requires "aggressively pursuing ISIS (Daesh) and relentlessly applying military pressure."
Syrian armed forces designated territories west of the Euphrates River on January 13 as restricted military zones, specifically targeting areas including Deir Hafir and Maskanah currently held by YPG/SDF forces, which authorities classify as a terrorist organization.
Hours before the Pentagon's statement, Syrian military officials confirmed their forces had secured Dibsi Afnan and were advancing toward Tabqa in Raqqa province. The army simultaneously announced complete operational authority over Deir Hafir and Maskanah in eastern Aleppo's rural districts.
These battlefield gains unfolded as Ferhat Abdi Sahin, a senior commander within the YPG/SDF organization facing the government's western Euphrates campaign, announced terror elements would retreat eastward across the river beginning 7 am local time (0400GMT).
Last March, Syrian presidential authorities revealed an integration framework for incorporating YPG/SDF members into government structures, emphasizing national sovereignty and categorically opposing territorial fragmentation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment