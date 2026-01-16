Donald Trump Pardons 21 Convicts-Who Got Clemency? Father Of Big-Time MAGA Donor, Former Puerto Rico Gov & More

MENAFN - Live Mint) In his latest flurry of pardons, US President Donald Trump has issued clemency for as many as 21 people, including the father of a large donor to his super PAC, a former governor of Puerto Rico and a woman whose sentence he commuted during his first term but who ended up back in prison for a different scheme.

White House Pardon Czar Alice Marie Johnson shared the news via a tweet, saying that Trump granted clemency to 21 people on Thursday, releasing 9 of them immediately.

“What a blessed morning!!! Last night, @POTUS extended mercy to 21 deserving individuals - with 9 people immediately released, including grandmother Angela Reynolds, Angela Cupit, Andre Routt, and Zechariah Benjamin,” she wrote.

Adriana Camberos, convicted of selling counterfeit 5-Hour Energy bottles in 2017, had her sentence commuted by Trump in 2021. She is now being pardoned for a separate 2024 fraud conviction, which, according to AP, involved lying to manufacturers to sell wholesale groceries and additional items at big discounts after pledging that they were meant for sale in Mexico or to prisoners or rehabilitation facilities.

Her brother, Andres, who was also convicted of fraud in 2024, was also pardoned by Trump on Thursday.

Terren Peizer, a resident of Puerto Rico and California, who headed the Miami-based health care company Ontrak, was also pardoned by Trump.

Peizer was reportedly convicted and sentenced to 42 months in prison for engaging in an insider trading scheme to avoid losses exceeding $12.5 million, according to the Justice Department. He was also fined $5.25 million.

Wanda Vázquez, the former Puerto Rico Governor, who pleaded guilty to a campaign finance violation in a federal case last August, has been pardoned by Trump.

Federal prosecutors had been seeking one year behind bars for Wanda after she reportedly agreed to plead guilty to accepting a promise of a campaign contribution that was never received, in exchange for dropping bribery and fraud charges.

Her sentencing had been set for later this month.

According to AP, citing authorities, the case also involved a former FBI agent and a Venezuelan banker.

Banker Julio Herrera Velutini, father of Isabela Herrera, who donated $2.5 million to Trump's MAGA Inc super PAC in 2024 and an additional $1 million last summer, was also pardoned by Trump.

Julio was also involved in the campaign finance violation case alongside Wanda Vázquez. The case's third defendant, former FBI agent Mark Rossini, was also pardoned by the president.

Former US Republican Michael Grimm, a New York Republican who resigned from Congress after a tax fraud conviction, has also been pardoned by Trump.

Michael made headlines for threatening to throw a reporter off a Capitol balcony over a question he didn't like.

Todd and Julie Chrisley

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who had been convicted of cheating banks and evading taxes, were also granted clemency from Trump.

Henry Cuellar

Texas Democratic Republican Henry Cuellar, who was convicted in a bribery and conspiracy case, was also pardoned by the US president. Henry had later expressed regret and frustration for having done so.

