Putin Urges Boosted Efforts to Stabilize Middle East
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday emphasized the need to strengthen political and diplomatic initiatives to maintain stability in the Middle East, particularly concerning Iran, during separate phone conversations with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Following his call with Netanyahu, the Kremlin released a statement highlighting Putin’s “fundamental stance in favor of stepping up political and diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring the region’s stability and security.”
The discussions focused on the Middle East and the situation surrounding Iran, with Moscow confirming its willingness to continue mediation efforts and promote constructive dialogue among all relevant parties.
“The Russian side confirmed its commitment to continuing mediation efforts and encouraging dialogue involving all concerned parties,” the statement said, adding that Putin and Netanyahu agreed to maintain contact at various levels.
In a separate call with Pezeshkian, Putin was briefed on Tehran’s “active efforts to normalize the situation in the country.”
The Kremlin statement noted that both Russia and Iran consistently advocate for a swift reduction of tensions around Iran and across the wider region, stressing that emerging issues should be addressed exclusively through political and diplomatic channels.
The conversation also reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership and advancing joint economic projects in multiple sectors, according to the Kremlin.
