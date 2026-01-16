403
TikTok Faces Complaints Over Recycled Content
(MENAFN) TikTok users throughout Europe and the United States have flagged a mounting issue in recent weeks, saying the platform’s “For You” stream is increasingly displaying clips they had already viewed, liked, or reposted, a French broadcaster reported on Friday.
Numerous users note that the suggested videos are sometimes several months old, with some dating back to last summer or even earlier, disrupting the sense of ongoing discovery that has long been central to TikTok’s popularity.
“I keep seeing videos I’ve already liked or shared. It’s boring and stressful,” one user wrote in a widely circulated post. Another commented: “Every three videos, I recognize the content. Why am I seeing Halloween videos again?”
Such grievances have spread quickly across the platform, with several posts attracting hundreds of thousands of views. Some users say the glitch is reducing the time they spend on the app, while others describe their feed as “completely disorganized.”
French social media journalist Aaron Parnas remarked that the situation signals “major problems” within TikTok’s recommendation mechanism.
“My page only shows videos from months or even years ago. The feed I carefully curated no longer shows what I want to see,” he said.
Speculation online has grown regarding potential causes, ranging from technical malfunctions and internal testing to adjustments tied to regulatory or political pressures.
TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance has been negotiating to restructure its U.S. operations amid the threat of a ban, with a proposed arrangement involving Oracle assisting in retraining and securing a new recommendation system based on American user data. However, this does not clarify why European users are experiencing the same disruptions.
