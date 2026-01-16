403
Ukraine’s Children Confront Harshest Winter
(MENAFN) Youngsters throughout Ukraine are enduring an increasingly severe season as escalated assaults on power and water systems leave households without warmth, electricity, and essential services, the national envoy of UNICEF stated Friday.
Munir Mammadzade informed journalists in Geneva that the circumstances for minors had reached a decisive stage as below-zero temperatures tightened their grip on the nation. "Children in Ukraine are under fire and freezing right now and enduring the hardest winter of war," he declared, characterizing the situation as "a crisis within a crisis."
With the mercury in Kyiv plunging to minus 15 C (5 F) and forecasted to sink further, Mammadzade noted that millions of households are once again surviving days absent of heating, electricity, or water. "So children and families are in constant survival mode because of that," he remarked, cautioning that existence in tall apartment blocks has become about "staying safe from incessant attacks and surviving extreme temperatures."
He explained that the cold season and nationwide bombardments on energy facilities mean "there is no place for children in Ukraine where they can be safe," shifting humanitarian focus from battlefront zones to metropolitan centers, including the capital.
UNICEF, he added, is aiding shelters organized by Ukrainian emergency responders outside residential districts where families can warm themselves, obtain hot meals, recharge devices, and receive psychological assistance.
Mammadzade cautioned that "darkness and freezing temperatures intensify fear and stress" and could aggravate both physical and mental well-being.
"Hypothermia is one of the concerns we have for the newborns right now," he emphasized, underscoring that "it is quickly becoming a life-threatening element in terms of absence of warmth and medical care."
According to the national envoy, there are no documented fatalities among children due to cold at this point.
