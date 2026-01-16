Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Rasha Kelej With Africa First Ladies Released“Ray Of Hope” - A Storybook And Animation Film To Strengthen Cancer Awareness And Resilience Among Children And Families

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LUSAKA, Zambia, January 16, 2026/APO Group/ --

Merck Foundation ( ), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA, Germany, in partnership with African and Asian First Ladies, released a new children's storybook and its animation film adaptation titled “Ray of Hope” to raise awareness about cancer, with a special focus on early detection, prevention and access to quality cancer care specially in childhood cancer. The storybook and animation film were launched by Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, together with First Ladies of Burundi, Central Africa, The Gambia, Liberia, Nigeria, São Tomé & Príncipe and Senegal, who are also the Ambassadors of“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative (MFFLI) Committee Meeting. The MFFLI Committee Meeting was organized as part of the 12th Edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, which took place in The Gambia.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation expressed,“I am very proud to release today our new children's storybook and animation film on cancer awareness, in partnership with my dear sisters, African First Ladies.

While Childhood cancer is one of the most difficult journeys, not only for young patients but also for their families and communities. Yet, with early detection and timely treatment, there is a good chance of recovery and the possibility of a long and healthier future as majority of Pediatric cancer are treatable. Therefore, I made sure that providing scholarships of cancer care for African healthcare providers is a main part of our strategy. Not only this but also to focus on Pediatric oncology training as much as we can.”

“Our storybook,“Ray of Hope” highlights this objective via sharing the journey of a young girl named Hope, who faces cancer with courage, resilience, and, above all, hope. The story also raises awareness about the importance of having access to a well-trained cancer care team to recognize early warning signs which you will know about when you read this storybook. These signs should never be ignored, as early detection saves lives,” she added.

Cancer is now a major public health problem in sub-Saharan Africa, with the disease among the three leading causes of premature death. Dr. Rasha Kelej further shared,“It is important to note that nearly two-thirds of cancer cases can be treated if diagnosed early, and as many as one-third can be prevented by reducing risk factors such as exposure to radiation, certain infections, lifestyle-related causes, and more. The story raises awareness about the importance of early detection and having access to a well-trained cancer care team to recognize early warning signs.” As a part of their Cancer Access Program, Merck Foundation provided 243 scholarships for healthcare providers from 35 countries as per the following; Merck Foundation is establishing Multidisciplinary Oncology Care teams in many African countries by providing scholarships of One year clinical training in most of oncology sub- specialties such as; Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pediatrics Oncology, Gynecology Oncology, Breast Oncology, Haemato-Oncology, Orthopedic Oncology, Palliative Care, Pathology Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Research in Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Genital Urinary oncology, Advanced Cytopathology Training, Interventional Radiology, Radiation Technician, Laboratory Technician, Oncology Nursing. Moreover, Merck Foundation provides one year and two year Post Graduate Diploma and Master Degree of Cancer and Clinical Oncology, Medical Oncology and Pain Management from reputed Universities in UK like University of South Wales, University of Buckingham, Queen Mary University of London, and Cardiff University. “We are proud to be making history in Africa by training the first Oncologists and building the first cancer care teams in several nations, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve.” Dr. Kelej added. Merck Foundation has over all provided more than 2500 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties. “The storybook and animation film are currently available on our social media and website and will be distributed soon in our partner countries. I believe that education through storytelling and animation is a powerful tool to build a more informed, empathetic, and healthier generation,” added Dr. Kelej. The storybooks will have a special message from Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, and African and Asian First Ladies for their respective countries. Each storybook will be available in three languages English, French and Portuguese. The copies of these books will be distributed to young readers. Merck Foundation together with African and Asian first Ladies has previously launched several storybooks and their adapted animation films addressing various health and social issues like 'More Than a Mother' to break infertility stigma; ' Jackline's Rescue' to focus on the importance of Girls' Education and highlight the immoral practices of society including child marriage and the dowry system; 'Educating Linda' & 'Ride into The Future' to emphasize on the importance of empowering girls through education; ' Not Who You Are' to teach boys to love and respect their future wives and eliminate domestic violence and 'Sugar Free Jude' for Diabetes Awareness, 'Mark's Pressure' for Hypertension Awareness. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation. Contact:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare & scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth.