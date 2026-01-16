Flash Floods, Exhaustion: UAE Hikers Urged To Respect Mountain Risks

As hiking continues to grow in popularity across the UAE, experienced adventurers and medical professionals are urging first-time hikers to take preparation seriously, warning that most mountain incidents are caused not by bad luck, but by poor planning and overconfidence.

Mohammad Abdullah Alblooshi, an Emirati adventurer from Kalba and a member of the 7Hikers Adventure Team, said a safe and successful hike begins long before stepping onto the trail. Mental and physical readiness, he stressed, form the foundation of any hiking experience, especially for beginners.

“A hiker must be physically fit, psychologically comfortable, and choose the right time for the hike,” Alblooshi said. He explained that adequate fitness reduces fatigue and lowers the risk of injury on challenging terrain. Beginners, he added, must be honest about their abilities, as mountain trails range from easy walks to highly dangerous routes that demand experience and endurance.

Proper equipment is equally critical. Alblooshi warned against relying on regular sports gear and emphasised the importance of wearing specialised hiking shoes, trekking poles, and a dedicated hiking backpack, all of which are essential for stability on uneven ground, in valleys, and on mountain paths. Hydration, he stressed, is non-negotiable.“You should carry no less than two to three litres of water,” he said, along with light snacks and energy-rich foods such as protein bars to maintain stamina.

Safety gear should never be overlooked. Flashlights are essential, particularly if a hike runs longer than planned, while helmets, harnesses, and suitable hiking clothing can help prevent injuries. Alblooshi also emphasised the importance of a fully charged mobile phone and basic navigation tools.“If you get lost or face sudden cold conditions, these tools can help you secure yourself or signal search teams,” he said.

Beyond personal preparation, Alblooshi urged hikers to inform authorities, guides, or trusted contacts of their hiking plans before setting out. Sharing route and location details, he said, can dramatically speed up rescue efforts in emergencies. Carrying a first-aid kit and personal medication is especially important for those with chronic health conditions.

Many beginner accidents, Alblooshi noted, stem from avoidable mistakes such as walking too fast, failing to watch foot placement, using mobile phones while hiking, or ignoring weather conditions. Rain poses a particular danger in mountainous areas and valleys, where flash floods can form suddenly. Hiking alone, he added, is one of the most serious risks and has led to fatal incidents in the region.

Recalling a deeply personal tragedy, Alblooshi spoke of losing two close friends while hiking in Oman after they were caught in severe rainy conditions. Although they were experienced hikers, rainfall in the surrounding areas caused water to surge unexpectedly through the valley they were crossing.

"Rain may not be visible where you are standing, but it can fall heavily nearby and flood valleys within minutes,” he said, describing the incident as a painful lesson in respecting nature's unpredictability. He urged beginners to closely monitor official weather forecasts and avoid hiking during unstable conditions.“Hiking should be about exploration and connection with nature,” Alblooshi said,“but it must always be guided by responsibility and respect for safety.”

Echoing these warnings, Ahmad Essa Al Mansoori, leader of the Adventure with Nature team, said beginners should gradually build both fitness and knowledge before attempting their first hike. Regular walking or jogging can help develop basic endurance, while watching hiking videos and following experienced guides online can provide insight into trail conditions and expectations.

When assessing physical readiness, Al Mansoori said guides look at factors such as body weight relative to height, breathing during warm-ups, and whether participants exercise regularly. "A person's fitness level often becomes clear within the first 200 metres," he said. For this reason, first-time hikers are always tested on easy trails before progressing to more difficult ones.

He recalled several incidents involving beginners who misrepresented their fitness or experience to join hikes, only to suffer muscle stiffness, breathlessness, dizziness, or vomiting. Others arrived wearing jeans or regular sports shoes, which led to repeated slips, falls, and injuries.

Medical professionals see the consequences of such mistakes firsthand. Dr Jaspreet Kaur, Specialist in Internal Medicine at RAK Hospital, said emergency departments treat a wide range of hiking-related cases, many of which extend beyond visible injuries.

“While ankle sprains and fractures are common, we also see serious internal medical issues,” she said, including heat exhaustion, hypothermia, low sodium levels, and low blood sugar. First-time hikers, Dr Kaur explained, are particularly vulnerable to exertional exhaustion and overuse injuries caused by pushing too hard too quickly, often compounded by poor footwear and inadequate hydration.

She urged hikers to watch for warning signs such as confusion, loss of coordination, chest pain, or breathlessness disproportionate to exertion, all of which require immediate attention. Hiking, she added, can also worsen conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and diabetes.

“The most important rule is to listen to your body,” Dr Kaur said.“Turning back or descending is not failure; it is a victory. Proper planning and bodily awareness are the best ways to ensure hiking remains a rewarding and safe experience.”