Shaheen Urges Increased UNHCR Support For Refugees

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to Qatar, Mohammad Sohail Shaheen, met with the Deputy High Commissioner of the UNHCR, Vinisha Matar, and urged the organization to increase its assistance to Afghan refugees.

According to a post on the Afghan Embassy's X page, the meeting focused on the challenges faced by Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed the provision of humanitarian aid by the UNHCR.

Shaheen expressed appreciation for the UNHCR's efforts in the refugee sector, while emphasizing the need to strengthen the organization's humanitarian and support role.

He also expressed hope that the UN would expand its cooperation in providing more assistance to Afghan refugees.

