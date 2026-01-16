What Shab-E-Meraj Teaches About Power And Land In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Shab-e-Meraj, the Night of Ascension, is remembered in Islam for miraculous journeys through space and heaven, but its significance extends far beyond ritual observance.

The night delivers a clear message about power, accountability, and moral responsibility.

It teaches that authority cannot exist without conscience and that public trust cannot survive without integrity.

These lessons hold particular weight in Jammu and Kashmir, where governance is inseparable from land, livelihoods, and social stability.

The Patwari, whose daily duties shape families' futures through land records and legal demarcations, carries authority that directly affects security and well-being. Errors or manipulation in Jamabandis, mutations, or official reports can transform lawful ownership into litigation, destabilize livelihoods, and undermine generations of effort.

Shab-e-Meraj reminds officials that abusing such responsibility is a moral breach with consequences far beyond administrative records.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s ascension conveyed lessons that transcend time. Witnessing the fate of those who exploited the weak, hoarded wealth unfairly, or misused authority, he established a framework where justice, honesty, and accountability formed society's foundation.

Corruption emerged as a spiritual and social toxin. Bribery, manipulation, and dishonesty fracture families, communities, and institutions.

The Hadith condemning both the giver and taker of bribes allows no compromise. Authority exists as a trust to serve society rather than a tool for personal gain.