403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Europe Awarded Gold Medal In 2025 Ecovadis Sustainability Assessment
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Europe BAE, a subsidiary of the Bridgestone Corporation, has received the Gold rating from EcoVadis, the internationally recognized sustainability assessment platform. This marks a major progression since 2023, placing Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Europe among the top five percent of the 130,000 companies worldwide who were evaluated by EcoVadis across 220 industry sectors.
“After receiving Bronze just two years ago, this EcoVadis Gold Medal recognizes the rapid progress we've made on our sustainability journey,” said Jean-Philippe Minet, BAE Managing Director.“Last year, we were in the top 15 percent and advancing to the top five percent this year reflects the collective effort and commitment of the BAE team. This achievement showcases our progress in building a more sustainable commercial aviation sector.” The 2025 Gold EcoVadis rating coincides with a year marked by major sustainability milestones for the company. Highlights include:
“After receiving Bronze just two years ago, this EcoVadis Gold Medal recognizes the rapid progress we've made on our sustainability journey,” said Jean-Philippe Minet, BAE Managing Director.“Last year, we were in the top 15 percent and advancing to the top five percent this year reflects the collective effort and commitment of the BAE team. This achievement showcases our progress in building a more sustainable commercial aviation sector.” The 2025 Gold EcoVadis rating coincides with a year marked by major sustainability milestones for the company. Highlights include:
-
Completion of a full carbon footprint assessment (Scopes 1, 2, and 3)
An energy audit and decarbonization roadmap
Enhanced safety maturity with zero lost-time accidents for four consecutive years
Numerous projects and initiatives aligned with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, such as partnerships for regional and national sports or charitable activities, and support for organizations fighting cancer or helping underprivileged children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment