Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Europe Awarded Gold Medal In 2025 Ecovadis Sustainability Assessment

Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Europe BAE, a subsidiary of the Bridgestone Corporation, has received the Gold rating from EcoVadis, the internationally recognized sustainability assessment platform. This marks a major progression since 2023, placing Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Europe among the top five percent of the 130,000 companies worldwide who were evaluated by EcoVadis across 220 industry sectors.

“After receiving Bronze just two years ago, this EcoVadis Gold Medal recognizes the rapid progress we've made on our sustainability journey,” said Jean-Philippe Minet, BAE Managing Director.“Last year, we were in the top 15 percent and advancing to the top five percent this year reflects the collective effort and commitment of the BAE team. This achievement showcases our progress in building a more sustainable commercial aviation sector.”



Completion of a full carbon footprint assessment (Scopes 1, 2, and 3)

An energy audit and decarbonization roadmap

Enhanced safety maturity with zero lost-time accidents for four consecutive years Numerous projects and initiatives aligned with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, such as partnerships for regional and national sports or charitable activities, and support for organizations fighting cancer or helping underprivileged children.

The 2025 Gold EcoVadis rating coincides with a year marked by major sustainability milestones for the company. Highlights include:

EcoVadis evaluates organizations on how well they integrate sustainability principles into their business and management systems across four key pillars: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

About Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Europe:

Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Europe (BAE), a subsidiary of the Bridgestone Corporation, supplies premium new and retreaded tires as well as sustainable mobility solutions for the commercial aviation sector. Based in Frameries, Belgium, and backed by more than 50 years of experience, the company serves airlines and certified aircraft maintenance organizations.