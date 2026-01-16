UNFOLD THE EPIC WITH LG CINEBEAM S, DELIVERING 4K CINEMA AND SLEEK PORTABILITY FOR EVERY JOURNEY

DUBAI, January, 2026 – LG Electronics (LG) continues its pioneering spirit in home entertainment, by bringing the groundbreaking LG CineBeam S 4K Ultra Short Throw (UST) smart portable projector to the tech-savvy Middle East. The innovative device – promising a grand cinematic experience building on the legacy of its predecessor's excellence – projects up to 100-inches of stunning 4K UHD imagery from an ultra-compact unit designed to fit comfortably in one hand. And the sophisticated CineBeam S is built to elevate the concept of home cinema, blending cutting-edge, mini-yet-mighty technology with a sleek, minimalist design breaking the barriers of space and setting. Conveniently, the revolutionary UST technology at the heart of CineBeam S makes setup remarkably simple and versatile. No longer bound by distance, it casts vibrant, large-scale images from incredibly close range, allowing users to transform any wall into a magnificent display without the hassle of extensive wiring or permanent installation. Coupled with intuitive auto screen adjustment and auto focus features, CineBeam S delivers a seamless plug-and-play experience, ensuring perfect picture alignment and clarity within seconds, allowing owners to create a captivating ambiance anywhere they desire. Beyond its advanced technology, CineBeam S boasts an elegantly minimalist and lightweight design, ensuring it's not only powerful, but also incredibly easy to transport, where its refined integrated rotating handle provides effortless portability and precise angle adjustments. This thoughtful design, too, means CineBeam S is ready for any adventure, transitioning from a cozy living room movie night to an impromptu big-screen experience under the vast desert stars, transforming cold winter outdoor gatherings into glorious, memorable events. Viewers will be captivated by CineBeam S' breathtaking visual performance, with its capability of projecting images from a minimum 40-inches, up to an impressive 100-inches, delivering true 4K UHD resolution via 8.3 million pixels. In fact, every scene comes to life with stunning clarity, vivid colors, and deep blacks, thanks to a DCI-P3 154% color gamut, a remarkable 450,000:1 contrast ratio, and a three-channel RGB Laser light source. Additionally, with 500 ANSI Lumens of brightness, CineBeam S ensures crisp and clear visuals that truly immerse viewers, even in challenging lighting conditions. Boasting an immersive experience that dares eclipse its visual prowess, CineBeam S features integrated powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, delivering rich, room-filling sound that eliminates the need for external audio devices. And its seamless integration with LG's intuitive webOS platform provides instant access to a world of entertainment from popular streaming services, while Apple AirPlay 2 and Screen Share provide effortless content mirroring from compatible devices. In short, CineBeam S is more than just a projector; it's a comprehensive entertainment hub designed for the dynamic, modern lifestyle, while simultaneously redefining portable entertainment, and transforming every moment into a memorable cinematic and sensory event, wherever life takes you. About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company: The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value.