403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Louvre faces backlash over higher fees for non-European visitors
(MENAFN) The Louvre Museum’s new ticket pricing for visitors from outside Europe came into effect on Wednesday, prompting criticism over the dual pricing system.
Non-European visitors from countries outside the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway now pay €32 ($37.3) for entry, while tickets for European citizens remain at €22 ($25.6). The museum expects the change to generate an additional €15-20 million ($17-23 million) in annual revenue.
The pricing adjustment was approved by the Louvre’s Board of Directors in November and follows recent efforts to bolster the museum’s budget after last October’s $102 million jewel theft.
Visitors expressed discontent with the move. Julia Estimado, a French national, said the hike limits access to culture and appeared aimed at raising revenue after the jewelry heist. Venezuelan tourist Angel Sangronis called the difference between European and non-European fees “not fair,” while South Korean student Hyewon Lee said the price feels expensive for her as a student.
Non-European visitors from countries outside the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway now pay €32 ($37.3) for entry, while tickets for European citizens remain at €22 ($25.6). The museum expects the change to generate an additional €15-20 million ($17-23 million) in annual revenue.
The pricing adjustment was approved by the Louvre’s Board of Directors in November and follows recent efforts to bolster the museum’s budget after last October’s $102 million jewel theft.
Visitors expressed discontent with the move. Julia Estimado, a French national, said the hike limits access to culture and appeared aimed at raising revenue after the jewelry heist. Venezuelan tourist Angel Sangronis called the difference between European and non-European fees “not fair,” while South Korean student Hyewon Lee said the price feels expensive for her as a student.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment