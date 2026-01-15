ADY Boosts Rail Transit Volumes As Block Train Traffic Rises 37% In 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

ADY (Azerbaijan Railways), a company within the AZCON Holding group, handled 392 block trains in 2025, Azernews reports, citing the company.

This represents a 37% increase compared to 2024, when ADY received 287 block trains.

In addition, total container transportation reached 135,300 TEU in 2025, marking an increase of nearly 19% compared to 114,000 TEU transported in 2024.

ADY operates as part of AZCON Holding and plays a key role in Azerbaijan's transport and logistics sector. The company is a major transit operator on the East–West and North–South international transport corridors, connecting Asia and Europe through the South Caucasus.

In recent years, ADY has focused on expanding container transportation, improving rail infrastructure, and enhancing transit capacity to strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a regional logistics hub.

Growth in block train operations and container volumes reflects rising demand for multimodal freight transport through the country and ongoing investments in rail modernization and digital logistics solutions.