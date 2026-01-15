Kazakhstan Airlines Reworks Flight Routes To Avoid Iranian Airspace

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)FlyArystan is exploring alternative flight routes for its planned services on January 17, 2026, from Atyrau to Doha and Aktau to Dubai, to avoid Iranian airspace, Trend reports via the company.

Additionally, Air Astana has announced that flights to Sharm el-Sheikh, Dubai, Doha, and Medina will be rerouted to bypass Iranian airspace.

On the night of January 15, Iran closed its airspace, issuing a new NOTAM notice that restricted all flights except international arrivals and departures. Iran reopened its airspace on the morning of January 15 after nearly five hours of closure.

Since December 28, 2025, Iran has been experiencing protests due to the sharp devaluation of its national currency, which have continued for over two weeks.