Azerbaijan Railways Reports Growth In Block Train Operations For 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, a company within the AZCON Holding group, received 392 block trains in 2025, which is a 37% increase compared to 2024, Trend reports via the company.

Azerbaijan Railways received 287 block trains in 2024.

In the previous year, a total of 135,300 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers were transported, representing a 19% increase compared to 2024, when the volume stood at 114,000 TEU.

Azerbaijan Railways, a state-owned entity, is responsible for ensuring the provision of dependable rail transport services for both passengers and freight. Founded under Presidential Decree No. 383 on July 20, 2009, the company was established following the reorganization of Azerbaijan State Railway, marking a significant step toward the modernization of the country's rail infrastructure.