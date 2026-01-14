Some Personnel Advised To Leave US Military Base In Qatar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Three diplomats have told Reuters that some personnel at the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar have been advised to leave the base by Wednesday evening amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

According to a Reuters report, the move is a change in posture and not a formal evacuation order. One of the diplomats said no specific reason had been given for the change.

The US Embassy in Doha did not immediately comment on the matter, while Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also did not respond to a Reuters request for confirmation or explanation.

Al Udeid is the largest US military base in the Middle East, housing around 10,000 troops.

The development comes as Washington has warned it could intervene to protect protesters in Iran. Earlier, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had warned regional countries it would strike US military bases if Washington carried out an attack, following threats by US President Donald Trump to intervene.

sa