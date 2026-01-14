Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Some Personnel Advised To Leave US Military Base In Qatar

Some Personnel Advised To Leave US Military Base In Qatar


2026-01-14 02:01:28
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Three diplomats have told Reuters that some personnel at the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar have been advised to leave the base by Wednesday evening amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

According to a Reuters report, the move is a change in posture and not a formal evacuation order. One of the diplomats said no specific reason had been given for the change.

The US Embassy in Doha did not immediately comment on the matter, while Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also did not respond to a Reuters request for confirmation or explanation.

Al Udeid is the largest US military base in the Middle East, housing around 10,000 troops.

The development comes as Washington has warned it could intervene to protect protesters in Iran. Earlier, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had warned regional countries it would strike US military bases if Washington carried out an attack, following threats by US President Donald Trump to intervene.

sa

MENAFN14012026000174011037ID1110599723



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search