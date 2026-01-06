403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Universal Music Group Names James Steven CCO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Universal Music Group has appointed James Steven chief communications officer, bringing in a longtime Warner Music Group communications executive to lead global internal and external communications.
In the executive VP role, Steven will oversee communications across UMG's operating companies worldwide, spanning both internal and external functions.
Steven will join the company on January 26 and be based in New York, reporting to chief administrative officer Will Tanous.
Steven joins UMG from Warner Music Group, where he has served as CCO for the past decade. As a member of WMG's executive team, he helped guide the company through its 2020 IPO and a CEO transition in 2022. He also serves on the board of the Recording Industry Association of America.
Earlier in his career, Steven held senior roles at UK-based agencies Cow PR and Consolidated PR before joining Warner Music Group in London in 2007. He relocated to New York in 2012, becoming chief communications officer in 2015.
Photo courtesy of Gabriella Spiegel
In the executive VP role, Steven will oversee communications across UMG's operating companies worldwide, spanning both internal and external functions.
Steven will join the company on January 26 and be based in New York, reporting to chief administrative officer Will Tanous.
Steven joins UMG from Warner Music Group, where he has served as CCO for the past decade. As a member of WMG's executive team, he helped guide the company through its 2020 IPO and a CEO transition in 2022. He also serves on the board of the Recording Industry Association of America.
Earlier in his career, Steven held senior roles at UK-based agencies Cow PR and Consolidated PR before joining Warner Music Group in London in 2007. He relocated to New York in 2012, becoming chief communications officer in 2015.
Photo courtesy of Gabriella Spiegel
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment