Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Kuwait's Burgan International Take Steps Toward Medicine Production

Uzbekistan, Kuwait's Burgan International Take Steps Toward Medicine Production


2026-01-15 02:08:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. Uzbekistan and Kuwait's Burgan International are exploring opportunities to develop the production of branded generic and pediatric medicines through memo, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade.

In this context, the preparation of a Memorandum of Understanding was discussed between Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, and Saadun Hammad Al-Otaibi, Chairman of the Board of Burgan International.

The memo will also outline measures to support the export of domestically produced medicines to regional markets.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to fostering a systematic and long-term partnership focused on localization, technology transfer, and the creation of added value within Uzbekistan's pharmaceutical sector.

Furthermore, in February 2025, Uzbekistan and Kuwait formalized a joint declaration aimed at advancing bilateral relations under the framework of a comprehensive partnership.

MENAFN15012026000187011040ID1110601796



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search