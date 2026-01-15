U.S. Embassy Urges Citizens To Leave Iran Immediately

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The US Embassy in Baku has issued a security alert urging American citizens to leave Iran immediately amid heightened regional tensions, Azernews reports.

In a statement posted on the embassy's official Facebook page, US citizens were advised to consider departing Iran by land through Türkiye or Armenia, provided it is safe to do so. The embassy also warned that entry into Azerbaijan from Iran may be restricted for US citizens during periods of increased tension.

“U.S. citizens with an urgent need to depart Iran via Azerbaijan should be aware that entry into Azerbaijan from Iran has been restricted for U.S. citizens during periods of heightened tension, such as the June 2025 conflict between Iran and Israel,” the statement said.

The embassy called on US citizens to consider alternative routes for leaving Iran and to closely monitor official updates as the situation develops.

Donald Trump has said he has been assured the killing of protesters in Iran has been halted, adding that he would“watch it and see” about threatened US military action, as tensions appeared to ease on Wednesday night.

Trump had repeatedly talked in recent days about coming to the aid of the Iranian people over the crackdown on protests that Iran Human Rights, a group based in Norway, said had now killed at least 3,428 people and led to the arrest of more than 10,000.

But in a surprise announcement at the White House, Trump said he had received assurances from“very important sources on the other side” that Tehran had now stopped the use of lethal force on protesters, and that executions would not go ahead.

“They've said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place – there were supposed to be a lot of executions today, and that the executions won't take place – and we're going to find out,” Trump said.

He offered no details and noted that the United States had yet to verify the claims.

