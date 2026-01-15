Azerbaijan's ASAN Khidmet Model Takes Root In Pakistan's Islamabad (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The opening ceremony of the“ASAN Khidmet” center was held in Islamabad, Pakistan, on January 14, 2026, Trend reports via the center.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, members of the Pakistani government, and a delegation led by Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the event, detailed information was presented about the center established on the basis of the ASAN concept, which is regarded as one of Azerbaijan's key intellectual brands. It was emphasized that on September 10, 2025, an agreement titled “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Cooperation in Implementing the“ASAN Khidmet” Experience in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” was signed with the participation of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, laying the legal and institutional foundation for the project.

In accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, cooperation was carried out by the State Agency to share the“ASAN Khidmet” experience with Pakistan, and the Pakistani side was provided with the necessary support for the establishment of the center.

At the initial stage, the Pakistan“ASAN Khidmet” Center plans to deliver 64 services through 12 state institutions.

“ASAN Khidmet” standards, the ASAN volunteer program, and ASAN's innovative solutions are being applied at the center.

A special corner reflecting the Azerbaijan–Pakistan friendship has been created at the entrance of the center. It also features a quote from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, emphasizing the fraternal relations between the two countries.

Following the familiarization with the center, Chairman of the State Agency Ulvi Mehdiyev presented the future development concept of the Pakistan“ASAN Khidmet” center, innovative solutions, and Azerbaijan's DOST concept to the Pakistani delegation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for supporting the implementation of the“ASAN Khidmet” model in Pakistan. He described“ASAN Khidmet” as a progressive and innovative model for the provision of public services and emphasized that this model would be widely applied in Pakistan.

It was recalled that agreements on the export of the“ASAN Khidmet” model have been signed with 30 countries and international organizations. Service centers based on the“ASAN Khidmet” model are already operating in six countries, after Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Afghanistan, Pakistan has now joined this list.

Pakistan is the world's second-largest Muslim country. In this regard, the implementation of the“ASAN Khidmet” model there carries special significance both in terms of strategic partnership and strengthening cooperation among countries sharing common values.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Anar Bayramov, and Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov.