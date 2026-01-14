Man Shot In Minneapolis During Federal Immigration Operation, Local Media Reports

A man was shot in the leg on Wednesday night during a federal immigration enforcement operation in north Minneapolis, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

According to the Star Tribune, eye witnesses said a series of gunshots followed a car chase involving federal agents.

No official information from law enforcement agencies was immediately available, but the city of Minneapolis said on the social media platform X that it was "aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in north Minneapolis."

The shooting report surfaced one week after a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman behind the wheel of her car in a residential neighborhood of Minneapolis during a major deportation operation ordered in the city by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The killing of Renee Good, who was part of a volunteer neighborhood patrol network tracking and monitoring ICE activities in the city touched off a wave of protests in Minneapolis and across the country.

The US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the latest report of a shooting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he would cut off federal funding next month for any state that includes sanctuary cities where officials have prohibited local law enforcement from cooperating in federal immigration enforcement operations.