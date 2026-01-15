Parubiy, Trump, And Shevchenko: Most Popular Articles On Ukrainian Wikipedia In 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the public organization Wikimedia Ukrain.

“The most popular article on Ukrainian Wikipedia was the article”Ukraine" - in 2025, it was viewed more than 765,000 times. Second and third place were shared by articles about Kyiv and the murdered Ukrainian politician Andrii Parubiy (about 500,000 views each). Donald Trump and Taras Shevchenko also made it into the top 5," the report said.

Four other contemporary Ukrainians made it into the top 10: boxer Oleksandr Usyk, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, singer Stepan Higa, and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainians traditionally read a lot on Wikipedia about the Russian-Ukrainian war and the Armed Forces. The article about the 3rd Assault Brigade took first place among this topic (264,000 views), followed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (263,000) and the Azov Brigade (229,000).

Among articles about TV series, the most popular were the American Stranger Things and the Ukrainian Spiymaty Kaidasha (236,000 and 154,000 views, respectively), while the most popular film was the Ukrainian Ty - Kosmos (145,000).

Readers of the Ukrainian Wikipedia were interested in topics in the news. For example, among cities and countries, the article about Greenland (194,000 views) made it into the top 10, and there were also traditional surges in popularity for articles about people who died last year.

"The list of the most popular Wikipedia articles clearly shows what interests Ukrainian society. People often search Wikipedia for high-profile events, such as the murder of Andrii Parubiy or the death of Stepan Higa, the appointment of the previously little-known Yuliia Svyrydenko or the corruption scandal involving Timur Mindich, the boxing achievements of Oleksandr Usyk or the military achievements of“Madiar” Robert Brovdi," said Mykola Kozlenko, deputy chairman of the board of the NGO Wikimedia Ukraine and administrator of the Ukrainian section of Wikipedia.

According to him, despite a certain decline in the school curriculum (probably due to artificial intelligence), a number of articles on this list are stable: the public regularly visits articles about Ukraine, Shevchenko, sex, and military ranks in Ukraine.

“Ptakhya” thwarted Russian assault in Donetsk direction

“There are also unexpected changes: for example, for the first time, the article about World War III surpassed World War I and World War II in popularity,” Kozlenko noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, in 2024, the most viewed article on Ukrainian Wikipedia was the one about the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukrain, Oleksandr Syrskyi, which was viewed 1,113,902 times.