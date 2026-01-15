403
US Military Options Against Iran Stay Limited
(MENAFN) US military strategies toward Iran remain restricted as Washington evaluates possible measures in the face of regional unrest and domestic demonstrations in that country, according to American officials cited by the New York Times.
US President Donald Trump has been presented with numerous proposals from the Pentagon, including potential strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, the newspaper reported, referencing US officials.
In June, the United States launched aerial assaults on three major Iranian nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — during Operation Midnight Hammer, which unfolded over a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.
Trump’s alternatives, however, seem limited by the current deployment of forces. The Pentagon shifted the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and accompanying warships from the eastern Mediterranean to the Caribbean, thereby reducing American naval strength in the region.
Nevertheless, the US Navy continues to operate three missile-equipped destroyers in the Middle East, including the USS Roosevelt, which recently entered the Red Sea, military officials told the newspaper.
Pentagon representatives also verified the presence of at least one submarine capable of launching missiles in the area.
Other possibilities are being weighed. US officials noted that cyber operations or attacks aimed at Iran’s internal security network remain under review.
Any mission would likely take several days to prepare and could provoke a “vigorous” response from Iran, according to officials.
Previously, a senior military figure stated that commanders requested more time to strengthen positions and bolster defenses against possible retaliation.
