Denmark Fails to Change American Stance on Greenland
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Denmark’s foreign minister stated they "didn't manage to change American position" on Greenland during discussions with US representatives at the White House.
"For us, ideas that would not respect territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenlandic people are, of course, totally unacceptable," Lars Lokke Rasmussen declared at a press briefing following the meeting.
"We didn't manage to change American position. It's clear that the president [Donald Trump] has this wish of conquering over Greenland," he continued. "We made it 'very, very clear' that this is not in interest of the kingdom [of Denmark]."
Despite the disagreement, Denmark and the United States agreed to establish a senior-level working group intended to address Washington’s security concerns while safeguarding Copenhagen’s boundaries, Rasmussen noted.
US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined Rasmussen and Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt amid Trump’s persistent interest in acquiring the autonomous Danish territory.
Earlier in the day, Trump asserted that the US "needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security" and that it is "vital for the Golden Dome that we are building."
Greenland, which governs itself under the Kingdom of Denmark, has drawn American attention due to its strategic position and extensive natural resources, alongside alleged worries about growing Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic.
