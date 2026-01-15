403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says Executions in Iran Are Being Stopped
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated Wednesday that he was informed "executions" of anti-government demonstrators in Iran are being suspended.
“We have been notified and pretty strongly, but we'll find out what that all means. But we've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping. It's stopped," Trump told journalists at the White House.
"There's no plan for executions — an execution or executions. I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it," he added.
Trump has consistently pledged to support protesters in Iran, where a government crackdown is said to have led to mounting casualties.
“We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place. There was supposed to be a lot of executions today, and that the executions won't take place, and we're going to find out. I mean, I'll find out after this, you'll find out, but we've been told under authority, and I hope it's true. Who knows," Trump said.
When asked if military action against Iran is "off the table," Trump responded: "We’ll watch and see what happens. But we were given a very good, very good statement by people that are aware of what's going on."
According to local media reports, the US is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East after a senior Iranian official warned that Tehran would strike American facilities if Washington proceeds with attacks.
Iranian authorities have accused the US and Israel of supporting what they call “riots” and “terrorism” linked to the protests — allegations rejected by Western governments.
“We have been notified and pretty strongly, but we'll find out what that all means. But we've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping. It's stopped," Trump told journalists at the White House.
"There's no plan for executions — an execution or executions. I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it," he added.
Trump has consistently pledged to support protesters in Iran, where a government crackdown is said to have led to mounting casualties.
“We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place. There was supposed to be a lot of executions today, and that the executions won't take place, and we're going to find out. I mean, I'll find out after this, you'll find out, but we've been told under authority, and I hope it's true. Who knows," Trump said.
When asked if military action against Iran is "off the table," Trump responded: "We’ll watch and see what happens. But we were given a very good, very good statement by people that are aware of what's going on."
According to local media reports, the US is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East after a senior Iranian official warned that Tehran would strike American facilities if Washington proceeds with attacks.
Iranian authorities have accused the US and Israel of supporting what they call “riots” and “terrorism” linked to the protests — allegations rejected by Western governments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment