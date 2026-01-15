403
Iran Shuts Airspace Amid Protests
(MENAFN) Iran has temporarily blocked its skies to all flights except international civilian arrivals and departures that obtain prior authorization, according to an official aviation bulletin issued early Thursday.
The notice to air missions stated that Tehran’s airspace will remain closed until Jan. 15, permitting only international civil aircraft to operate with clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority.
This restriction affects flights entering or leaving Iran, while all other air traffic has been suspended, the announcement said.
The decision comes against the backdrop of escalating regional and domestic unrest, including anti-government demonstrations and intensifying global scrutiny.
US President Donald Trump said he was informed that executions of protesters in Iran were being halted, while cautioning that Washington would continue to closely observe developments.
Trump has consistently expressed support for demonstrators and warned that the US could take “very strong action” if executions resume.
G7 foreign ministers denounced the “deliberate use of violence” against protesters, urging Iranian authorities to exercise restraint and uphold human rights, while cautioning of potential further measures.
Iranian officials, in turn, accused the US and Israel of supporting what they describe as unrest and terrorism linked to the protests — allegations rejected by Western governments.
Authorities in Iran have not disclosed official casualty numbers, while rights organizations report thousands of deaths and injuries since demonstrations erupted in late December.
