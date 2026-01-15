403
Trump Questions Denmark’s Ability to Safeguard Greenland
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that he “can’t rely on Denmark” to shield Greenland from possible dangers posed by Russia or China.
“I can't rely on Denmark being able to fend themselves off. They were talking about it, they put an extra dog sled there. Last month, they entered a second dog sled that's not going to do the trick,” Trump remarked to journalists at the White House.
Emphasizing the island’s strategic importance, Trump added, “We need Greenland for national security, so we're going to see what happens. If we don't go in, Russia is going to go in, and China's going to go in. And there's not a thing that Denmark can do about it, but we can do everything.”
These statements came after a gathering at the White House involving US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, and Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt.
At a press briefing following the discussions, Rasmussen admitted, "We didn't manage to change the American position. It's clear that the president (Donald Trump) has this wish of conquering over Greenland. We made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the kingdom (of Denmark)."
Despite the disagreements, Denmark and the United States consented to establish a senior-level working group to explore possible ways forward.
Greenland, which governs itself under the Kingdom of Denmark, has drawn American attention due to its crucial geographic placement and abundant natural resources, alongside reported worries about increasing Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic region.
Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly dismissed suggestions to sell the territory, reiterating Denmark’s sovereignty over the island.
