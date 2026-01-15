Kargil Rally Expresses Support For Iran's Supreme Leader
According to details, following a call by IKMT, a large procession emerged from Jamia Masjid Kargil, with thousands of men, women, religious scholars, and members of various social and religious organizations participating. The participants carried portraits of the Supreme Leader and placards expressing solidarity with the people of Iran and condemnation of the policies of the United States and Israel.
The procession passed through the main market area and concluded near the Old Taxi Stand, where a formal public meeting was held.
Meanwhile, a separate women's procession organized by the Zainabia Women Welfare Society marched from Fatima Chowk and later merged with the main gathering.
Throughout the route, participants according to KNT raised slogans in support of the Supreme Leader and the Islamic system, while also voicing strong opposition to the United States and Israel. At the beginning of the procession, symbolic coffins representing the US President and the Israeli Prime Minister were also dragged as part of the protest.
