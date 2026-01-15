J&K Ranks 2Nd In Export Preparedness Index Among Small States, Uts

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu & Kashmir has secured the second rank in the category of small states, North-Eastern states, and Union Territories in the Export Preparedness Index 2024, released by NITI Aayog on Tuesday.

The report, a copy of which is in possession of Kashmir Observer, places Jammu & Kashmir second after Uttarakhand among 19 small states, North-Eastern states, and Union Territories.

The overall ranking of Jammu & Kashmir is 14th.

The Export Preparedness Index (EPI) ranks States and Union Territories on the basis of how well they are prepared to drive and enhance their exports.

According to the report, Jammu & Kashmir exported goods worth Rs 1614 crore to different countries in 2024. Bangladesh was the topmost importer, followed by the UAE, Oman, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

“In FY24, the region recorded total exports worth Rs 1,614 crore. The primary export items from J&K include drug formulations and biologicals, ready-made garments made of wool, and man-made yarn fabrics, reflecting the region's growing participation in pharmaceuticals and textile-based trade,” the report states.

According to the report, Jammu and Kashmir's export portfolio is led by a strong pharmaceutical presence and a rich legacy in textile craftsmanship.

“The top HS code export category from the state is medicaments, including mixed/unmixed products, antibiotics, and vitamin-based medicaments,” the report adds.