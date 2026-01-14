Not Going To Give Up Options: Trump Again Says US Needs Greenland For National Security

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 15 (IANS) President Donald Trump said the United States needs Greenland for national security, reiterating a long-standing position following a White House meeting involving US and Danish officials.

“We need Greenland for national security,” Trump told reporters.

He said the issue was being reviewed at the highest levels of government and that he expected to receive a briefing immediately after Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a meeting with Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland's top diplomat Vivian Motzfeldt at the White House.

Trump said the United States maintains a strong relationship with Denmark but argued that Greenland's strategic location makes it critical for US and allied security.

“We have a very good relationship with Denmark,” he said.“We'll see what happens.”

He linked Greenland to broader US defence planning.

Trump referred to what he described as the“Golden Dome” project and said Greenland was important not only for the United States but also for Europe.

“We're doing the Golden Dome. We're doing a lot of things, and we really need it,” he said.

Trump warned that rival powers could move into Greenland if the United States does not act.“If we don't go in, Russia is going to go in, and China is going to go in,” he said.“And there's not a thing that Denmark can do about it.”

Pressed by reporters on whether the United States might seek to acquire Greenland by force, Trump pushed back.“Well, you're saying that,” he said.“You don't know what I'm going to do.”

When asked to outline possible options, Trump refused.“I wouldn't be telling you what I'm willing to do,” he said.“Certainly, I'm not going to give up options.”

Trump also rejected suggestions that US actions could undermine the NATO alliance.

Asked whether he would consider leaving NATO to pursue his objectives on Greenland, Trump dismissed the premise.“I have a very good relationship with Denmark,” he said.“We'll see how it all works out.”

He said Denmark lacks the capacity to defend Greenland against major powers on its own.“I can't rely on Denmark being able to fend themselves off,” Trump said.

He added that recent Danish measures were insufficient.“They were talking about they put an extra dog sled there last month,” he said.“They added a second dog sled. That's not going to do the trick.”

Trump said the idea of the US interest in Greenland is not new. He said the issue dates back decades.“This was talked about by President Truman,” he said.“Forty years before President Truman, they were talking about it. They've been talking about this for a hundred years.”

He also cited conversations with NATO leadership. Trump said he had spoken with the head of NATO and claimed there was support for action.“I spoke with, as you know, Mark, the head of NATO, and he really wants to see something happen,” Trump said.

The comments followed questions about remarks by Greenland's foreign minister, who had described recent talks at the White House as respectful but said clear limits were conveyed. Trump said he would review the details after receiving a briefing.

Trump did not announce any immediate decisions or policy steps. He said discussions were ongoing and stressed the national security dimension of the issue.

“Greenland is very important for national security,” Trump said.“And that includes for Europe.”