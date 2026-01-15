Greenland Grab: Trump's Grasping Imperial Fantasy

MENAFN - Asia Times) US President Donald Trump's renewed campaign to acquire Greenland-complete with threats of military force, tariffs against Denmark, and now reports of cash payments to Greenlanders-represents yet another chapter in America's inability to distinguish between genuine national security interests and grandiose imperial fantasies.

Trump has refused to rule out using military or economic coercion to acquire the Arctic territory, despite consistent rejection from both Greenlandic and Danish authorities. The administration has even threatened“very high” tariffs against Denmark, a NATO ally, if it resists American attempts to make Greenland a US territory. This isn't diplomacy-it's the geopolitical equivalent of a hostile corporate takeover.

The administration's talking points are familiar: Greenland's strategic location along the GIUK Gap provides surveillance capabilities in the Arctic, and the island contains rare earth minerals crucial for defense technologies.

White House officials claim control over Greenland would help deter Russian and Chinese aggression in the Arctic region. But here's what the hawks won't tell you: the United States already has a 1951 defense treaty with Denmark granting permanent jurisdiction over defense areas, including Thule Air Base. We already have what we supposedly need.