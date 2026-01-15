Hyundai, Porsche Korea, 2 Others To Recall Over 340,000 Vehicles Due To Faulty Parts

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Jan 15 (IANS) Hyundai Motor, Porsche Korea and two other automakers will voluntarily recall more than 340,000 vehicles in South Korea to fix various component defects, the transport ministry here said on Thursday.

The four companies, including Kia Corp. and Mercedes-Benz Korea, are recalling a combined 344,073 vehicles across 74 models, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, reports Yonhap news agency.

The recalls were issued to address several defects, including a faulty continuously variable transmission system in Hyundai Motor's Avante compact car, software problems in the infotainment control system of Mercedes-Benz's E200 sedan and a defective surround-view camera system in the Porsche Cayenne sport utility vehicle, the ministry said.

Vehicle owners can check whether their vehicles are subject to the recall by visiting the government website at or by calling 080-357-2500.

In September last year, Hyundai Motor, Ford Sales Service Korea and three other automakers will voluntarily recall more than 40,000 vehicles to address a range of safety defects, the transport ministry said. The five companies, which include DNA Motors, Mercedes-Benz Korea and Stellantis Korea, are recalling a combined 40,380 units across 16 models, according to the ministry.

The recalls involve a weak hood latch in Hyundai's Palisade sport utility vehicle (SUV), defective seat belt buckle bolts in Ford's Explorer SUV and a faulty sensor in DNA Motors' UHR125 motorcycle. Loose steering system parts in Mercedes-Benz's GLC 300 4MATIC and faulty antenna cables in the Jeep Wrangler were also cited for the automakers' recalls, the ministry said.

In June, Hyundai Motor, Jaguar Landrover Korea and two other companies voluntarily recalled more than 14,000 vehicles to address faulty components.

The four companies, including trading firm GS Global Corp. and GM Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters, the South Korean subsidiary of General Motors Co., recalled a combined 14,708 units across 19 different models.

