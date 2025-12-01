THAI Introduces New Piece-Based Baggage Policy Starting 2026

Dhaka: Thai Airways is overhauling its baggage policy, shifting from the traditional Weight Concept to the internationally used Piece Concept in an effort to streamline travel, especially for passengers connecting across global airlines.

The new policy takes effect for tickets sold, issued, or reissued from November 25, 2025, for travel beginning March 2, 2026, covering all domestic routes and journeys within Asia–Pacific (TC3) as well as between Europe/Africa/Middle East (TC2) and Asia–Pacific. Additional routes will adopt the policy from November 28, 2025.

Under the revised rules, baggage allowances are defined by the number of pieces and cabin class. On domestic flights, all passengers are entitled to one checked bag-32 kg for Royal Silk and 23 kg for Economy. International allowances range from three pieces at 32 kg each for Royal First Class to one or two pieces at 23 kg for Economy, depending on fare type. Infants without a seat receive the same piece allowance as the accompanying adult. All bags must adhere to the size limit of 158 cm in total linear dimensions.

Thai Airways says the change will simplify entitlements, improve alignment with partner carriers, and offer clearer baggage rules for travelers worldwide as it continues efforts to enhance service standards.

