Bitcoin Museum & Art Gallery Launches As Permanent Institution, Opening With Ksenia Buridanova's Memetica Mysterica

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)- January 14, 2026 Museum & Art Gallery (BMAG) as a permanent cultural institution dedicated to art, research, and long-term cultural work emerging around Bitcoin. Based in Nashville, BMAG consolidates years of global conference-based art programming into an institutional model focused on sustained exhibitions, artist residencies, grants, collecting, and research into how stable monetary systems shape long-term creative and cultural production.

BMAG is led by Dennis Koch, Director and Curator, who has helped establish the Bitcoin Conference Art Gallery as a functioning cultural economy- pricing all works in bitcoin and facilitating over 120 BTC in art sales (approximately $5–6 million USD) since 2019. BMAG carries that model forward into a permanent Museum platform focused on stewardship, experimentation, and institutional continuity.

BMAG opens its inaugural exhibition this January with Memetica Mysterica, a solo exhibition by contemporary painter Ksenia Buridanova. The exhibition serves as the first articulation of BMAG's curatorial standards-bringing classical technique to contemporary iconography and establishing an institutional tone from the outset.

Buridanova's work examines how images born in online environments change once removed from their native speed and context. Rendered in oil and canvas, her paintings elevate familiar internet imagery into objects of sustained attention, balancing technical mastery with cultural inquiry.

BMAG's launch also signals the expansion of its broader institutional mission. Later this month, the organization will open applications for:



Artist residencies

Grants and special projects

Exhibition submissions for global conference-based galleries Historic Bitcoin memorabilia for museum display and special auctions

BMAG will function as a shared cultural platform within BTC Inc., supporting long-duration exhibitions, research initiatives-including emerging fields such as AI-and new creative work presented across global conferences, while maintaining an institutional voice grounded in craft, history, and stewardship.

Memetica Mysterica marks the beginning of BMAG's year-round programming and represents a rare opportunity to acquire original works by Buridanova.

