Knitting Machine Market Size To Exceed USD 10.00 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rising Demand For Knitted Fabrics Coherent Market Insights

Warp knitting machines are expected to remain the top-selling type, accounting for a market share of 55% in 2026.

The single knit segment is slated to account for 51% of the global knitting machine market share in 2026.

Demand remains especially high for manual knitting machines, with the target segment expected to account for 39% of the market share in 2026.

North America is expected to dominate the global knitting machine industry with a 33% market share in 2026. This is mostly due to rising demand for industrial knitting machines and development of smart knitting machines.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated market share of 28% in 2026, is poised to emerge as a central hub for knitting machine manufacturers during the forecast period.

Rising Knitting Fabrics Demand Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest knitting machine market analysis highlights major factors driving market growth. Growing demand for knitted fabrics, expanding apparel and textile sector, ongoing digital transformation, booming e-commerce, and advancements in knitting technologies are some of the major knitting machine market growth factors.

There is an increasing preference for knitted fabrics in fashion apparel, sportswear, athleisure, and technical textiles due to comfort, stretch, and versatility. This growing trend towards knitted fabrics is providing impetus for the growth of knitting machine market. Similarly, increasing adoption of stylish knitwear and growth in fashion awareness are expected to drive demand for knitting machines during the forecast period.

Alternative Therapies and Safety Concerns Hampering Market Growth

The global knitting machine market outlook remains positive, owing to rising demand for knitted fabrics, growing adoption of advanced knitting equipment, and development of 3D knitting technologies. However, high costs of sophisticated knitting machines and the use of alternative textile manufacturing technologies might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Automated knitting machines are very costly and usually cost tens to hundreds of thousands of USD per unit. Because of this high cost, many small and medium-sized textile manufacturers in developing regions cannot afford them, which reduces overall knitting machine market demand. In addition, other textile manufacturing technologies, such as warp knitting, compete with knitting solutions and can shift investment away from them.

Expanding Textile and Apparel Industry Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The global apparel and textile industry is growing steadily due to increasing apparel production and rising usage of knitted fabrics in fashion, sportswear, home textiles, and medical textiles. According to CMI's latest report, the global textile and apparel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2025 and 2032, reaching USD 3,107,397.0 Mn by 2032. This expansion of apparel and textile industry is anticipated to create growth opportunities for manufacturers of knitting machines during the forecast period.

Rising demand for customized and complex fabrics is a key growth-shaping trend in the knitting machine market. Top brands are increasingly looking for customized, small batch, or intricate knitted products, such as seamless garments, athleisure, and technical fabrics. This growing demand is pushing the adoption of advanced knitting technologies.

Sustainability is gradually taking central stage in knitting machine industry. There is a rising demand for energy efficient machines, reduced fabric waste, and the use of recycled or organic yarns. This is encouraging manufacturers to invest in greener knitting solutions.

Digital transformation and the growing adoption of industry 4.0 are driving sales of automatic knitting machines. Manufacturers are using automated knitting machines to improve operations, reduce downtime, and enhance quality. To take advantage of these opportunities, knitted machine companies are introducing new models. For example, Shima Seiki recently launched its latest generation of advanced flat knitting machines and digital solutions at ITMA Asia + CITME 2025 in Singapore.

Growing demand for technical and functional textiles is boosting growth of knitting machine market. Knitted fabrics are being increasingly used in automotive interiors, medical textiles, protective gear, and industrial applications. This rising use is increasing demand for specialized knitting machines.

Booming e-commerce and fast fashion are creating new revenue opportunities for knitting equipment manufacturers. The growth of online retail and fast fashion increases the need for shorter lead times, better production flexibility, and faster turnaround. As a result, manufacturers are encouraged to adopt more advanced knitting systems.

Continuous innovations such as computerized, automated, and fully automatic knitting machines are improving productivity, precision, and flexibility while lowering labor costs. The use of IoT, AI, smart controls, and digital design software allows real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and quicker pattern changes, which makes knitting machines more appealing to manufacturers. These advancements are expected to support expansion of the knitting machine market during the forecast period.

“The global knitting machine market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, driven by rising demand for knitted apparel, increasing automation in textile manufacturing, rapid expansion of the fashion and sportswear industries, and growing adoption of advanced knitting technologies to enhance production efficiency and product quality,” said a senior CMI analyst.

