Karnataka: Ballari Youth Arrested For Dangerous Social Media Stunt On Railway Bridge

The trend of young people performing dangerous stunts for social media likes and views has escalated alarmingly in recent times. In a recent incident highlighting the risks of this craze, police in Ballari apprehended a young man who was creating reels on a railway track and a high bridge, putting his life in grave danger. Such acts, often carried out in crowded or restricted areas, not only endanger the individual but also pose risks to the public.

Incident Details

The incident took place on the railway bridge near the famous Kanaka Durgamma temple in Ballari city. The arrested individual, identified as Vishwanath, was seen standing on the high railway bridge, an area where trains frequently pass, while recording reels in a cinematic dance style. He later shared the video on his Instagram account, disregarding the imminent risk of a fatal accident from even a single misstep.

Police on High Alert

The Ballari district police have been actively monitoring dangerous acts in public places and restricted areas. Officials from the district police office's Social Media Cell noticed the video circulating online. They immediately analysed technical data to determine the precise location and identify the individual involved.

Action by Brucepet Police

Using the technical evidence, the Brucepet police station traced Vishwanath and took him into custody. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him for endangering public safety and performing dangerous stunts in a prohibited area.

Police Warning to Youth

Commenting on the incident, police officials cautioned,“Youth should not risk their lives for social media fame. Creating reels on railway tracks, electric poles, or high bridges is a punishable offence. Strict action will be taken against anyone found performing such stunts.”

Vishwanath's arrest serves as a stern warning to others drawn into the craze for social media content creation.