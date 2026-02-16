403
Puma Appoints The 10 Group For Africa-Focused 2026 World Cup PR
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Puma has appointed London-based agency The 10 Group to lead communications across Africa for the sportswear brand's 2026 FIFA World Cup programme, after a competitive pitch.
The 10 Group will act as Puma's EEMEA regional PR partner for the tournament, overseeing media relations, creator partnerships, events and activation activity designed to promote the brand's African national football association partnerships and players at the global event.
Puma has maintained a long-standing relationship with African football, equipping national teams across the continent for more than three decades and supporting sides including Morocco, Senegal, Egypt and Ivory Coast at major international tournaments.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July 2026, will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico across 16 cities, marking the first time the tournament has been staged in three countries and the first edition to expand to 48 teams.
Dani Bassin, chief content officer at The 10 Group, said:“We're delighted to be working with Puma. Our mission is to further amplify the brand's status as a cultural force across the EEMEA region, with a particular focus on Africa. We'll do this through powerful partnerships with creators, culturally resonant moments and bold storytelling, bringing Puma's unique story in African football to life across both local and global media.”
The 10 Group is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Geneva and Melbourne.
