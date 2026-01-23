Tokenfi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead Of 2026 Winter Olympics

TokenFi, a next-generation platform focused on tokenization for real-world assets and digital economies, has launched a major branding and awareness campaign across Italy ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The four-week campaign will begin Jan. 26 and is strategically designed to capture the attention of a global, high-net-worth audience traveling to Italy for the Games.

As part of the initiative, TokenFi has secured a full digital arrivals takeover at Venice Marco Polo Airport, one of the primary international gateways for Olympic visitors, along with two fully wrapped trams operating across central Milan.

Targeting a premium global audience

The Winter Olympics draw a diverse international audience, including professionals, athletes, and spectators, some of whom are showing growing interest in blockchain and digital asset technologies.

With foot traffic across Italy's airports and public transportation systems expected to surge during the Olympic period, TokenFi aims to position its brand in front of millions of international travelers aligned with the future of tokenized assets.

At Venice Marco Polo Airport, immersive digital displays will introduce arriving travelers to TokenFi from the moment they land, placing the brand front and center during one of the busiest travel periods Italy has ever experienced. In Milan, the fully wrapped TokenFi trams will operate on major routes throughout the city, serving as mobile billboards in Italy's financial and cultural capital.

A shift toward real-world visibility for crypto brands

For the global crypto community, the campaign signals a broader shift in how blockchain companies approach brand building. Rather than relying solely on digital-native channels, TokenFi is placing its presence in iconic, high-traffic physical environments.

This approach has been pioneered by TokenFi and Floki, which have focused heavily on mainstream brand recognition as the digital asset industry matures.

Positioning tokenization on the global stage

TokenFi's presence across Venice and Milan underscores its ambition to play a leading role in the global tokenization movement. As interest in real-world asset tokenization accelerates among both institutional and retail investors, the company is using the Olympic spotlight to reinforce its brand at the intersection of finance, technology, and global culture.

The campaign will run throughout the Olympic season, maximizing exposure during peak international travel and setting the stage for TokenFi's next phase of global growth.

About TokenFi

TokenFi is an innovative platform for crypto and asset tokenization, enabling users to launch or tokenize assets effortlessly. TokenFi is committed to revolutionizing the trillion-dollar tokenization industry by offering a user-friendly interface that requires no coding expertise.

