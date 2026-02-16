T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Quashes Rift Rumours With Kuldeep Yadav (WATCH)

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has dispelled the rumours of a rift with Kuldeep Yadav following the Men in Blue's 61-run win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

Suryakumar Yadav-led side secured a convincing victory over the arch-rivals to remain unbeaten in the group stage and secure their spot in the Super 8 of the marquee event. As the defending champions have progressed past the group stage with three successive victories and a match left, what caught the attention of the fans was the tensions between Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav.

In a video that went viral on social media, Hardik and Suryakumar were seen expressing their visible frustration towards Kuldeep for dropping the catch of Shaheen Afridi in the closing stages of the match, sparking speculation about possible tension within the Indian camp.

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar yadav both abusing Kuldeep Yadav ☠️Is kuldeep reaction valid what's your take. #INDvsPAK #IndvsPak2026 #T20WorldCup twitter/k45lo6Dp9e

- KALESHI TOON (@To_kaleshi) February 16, 2026

Despite Kuldeep Yadav dropping the catch of Shaheen Afridi, Team India managed to bundle out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs, with Hardik Pandya taking the final wicket of Usman Tariq to seal a comprehensive 61-run victory and confirm their place in the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Suryakumar Quashes Rift Rumours with Kuldeep

The rumoured rift between Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav was a major talking point from India's dominant victory over Pakistan in Colombo, as it sparked speculations over possible unrest in the dressing room and differences between senior players during a high-pressure clash.

However, Suryakumar has put all the chatter and speculations to rest. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), India T20I skipper shared a light-hearted video with Kuldeep Yadav, where he acted out the“angry” reaction before breaking into a smile. Making it clear that there was no actual tension between them.

Along with the video, Suryakumar captioned:

“Gussa chodh do bhai @imkuldeep18”

Gussa chodh do bhai @imkuldeep18 twitter/gZ8lnxeQ8o

- Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 16, 2026

In the match against Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 29 balls, including three fours, at a strike rate of 110.34 to guide Team India to a respectable total of 174/7. And, Kuldeep Yadav picked a wicket while conceding just 14 runs at an economy rate of 4.70 in his spell of three overs.

India May Look to End the Group Stage on High

India are defending champions of the T20 World Cup, having won the title under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in 2024. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, could not have asked for a better start to their quest for the title defence than winning three successive matches against the USA, Namibia, and Pakistan.

The Men in Blue are currently are top of Group A with three successive wins, have accumulated six points, and have a net run rate of +3.050. Team India is likely to finish as the table toppers in their group stage, with the USA or Pakistan expected to join them in the Super 8, depending on the final round of matches.

India will look to finish the group stage without a defeat when they take on the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 18.

Currently, India has joined West Indies, South Africa, and England in the Super 8 stage, underlining their strong start to the tournament. In India's Group, South Africa, and the West Indies, Australia's qualification will depend on the results against co-host Sri Lanka.