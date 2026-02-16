Pune Clash: Cross-Offences Registered After BJP, Congress Face-Off

Police Register Cross-Offences After Clash

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Monday said cross-offences have been registered against both parties following a stone-pelting incident between Congress and BJP workers during a political agitation in the city, terming the incident "very unfortunate."

A stone-throwing incident was reported near Congress Bhavan, the Pune headquarters of the Congress party, on Sunday afternoon after workers of the BJP and Congress came face to face during a protest over a remark made by Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan.

Addressing reporters here, the Police Commissioner said the situation briefly escalated into a law-and-order issue but was promptly brought under control by the police. "Yesterday's incident was very unfortunate. A law-and-order situation was created during a political demonstration. The police handled it immediately. Cross-offences have been registered against both parties," Kumar said, referring to the stone-pelting incident involving workers of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

FIR Filed Against BJP Workers

Pune City Police registered a case against nearly 50 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, including city president Dhiraj Ghate and BJYM Pune chief Dushyant Mohol, for alleged stone-pelting and vandalism at Congress Bhavan in the city.

According to police on Saturday, an FIR was registered at Shivajinagar Police Station based on a complaint filed by Prachi Nitin Dudhane, a 42-year-old homemaker and resident of Karve Nagar.

The complainant alleged, "On February 15, between 12.30 pm and 2 pm, a group led by Pune city office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party gathered at Congress Bhavan, raised slogans, pelted stones, injured three workers of the Congress party and damaged vehicles."

Police added that the accused named in the complaint include Pune city BJP president Dhiraj Ghate, youth president Dushyant Mohol, and 50-60 other workers. No arrests have been made so far.

The case has been registered under BNS Section 118(1), 189(2), 189(3), 324(4), 191(2), and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act. Senior police officers visited the spot, and electronic evidence has been collected. Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

