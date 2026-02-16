FCI Employees' Union Puts Agitation On Hold After Talks With Mgmt

The ongoing agitation by employees of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), led by the Bhartiya Khadya Nigam Karamchari Sangh (BKNKS), the sole recognised union in FCI, has been put on hold following a joint discussion held before the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), New Delhi on Monday.

Union-Management Dialogue and Immediate Assurances

During the meeting, the union and FCI management held detailed discussions on several long-pending employee issues. On behalf of the union, the National President and General Secretary of NEC BKNKS, along with other office bearers of the NEC and Zonal Secretaries from all five zones, were present during the proceedings.

The management assured that the issue of hotel facilities for Category III and IV employees would be resolved within one month. Zaheer Ahmad, General Secretary of BKNKS, said the management had requested the union to withdraw the agitation. However, the union made it clear that the protest would not be withdrawn until concrete resolutions were achieved.

He stated that, to facilitate continued dialogue and give management an opportunity to address the concerns, the union has agreed to put the agitation programme on hold until the proposed bilateral meeting. Management also expressed its willingness to hold a detailed bilateral meeting with the union by the end of this month to resolve pending matters. The union welcomed the initiative and expressed hope for a positive and time-bound outcome.

'Black Fortnight' Protest and Key Demands

Ahmad further stated that if the issues remain unresolved in the proposed meeting, the agitation will be resumed in accordance with the notice issued on February 9. Earlier, the Bhartiya Khadya Nigam Karamchari Sangh (BKNKS) launched a nationwide "Black Fortnight" protest from February 10 to 23, voicing strong objection to delays and alleged arbitrariness by the EP Division in addressing long-pending workmen-related matters. They conducted demonstrations at the FCI Regional Office in Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, and across all FCI offices and depots nationwide, led by the union's General Secretary. The union highlighted concerns over the staff strength audit and cadre restructuring being undertaken without proper consultation, the proposed abolition of the stenographer cadre, and unequal enhancement of sanctioned strength. (ANI)

