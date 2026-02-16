Declare RSS Funding Source: BK Hariprasad Backs Priyank Kharge's Remarks

Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Monday backed Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over his remarks on the funding of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He asserted that any organisation operating in a democracy must function within the Constitutional framework.

Speaking to ANI, Hariprasad said, "What does Vijayendra know about RSS? He is a dynast representing his father. What Priyank Kharge said is exactly what we have been questioning the RSS on, that they should declare the source of the funding."

"They say it is an unregistered organisation. An unregistered organisation is known as a ghost organisation... Any organisation in a democratic setup should be within the Constitutional frame," he said.

His remarks came after the Congress leader Priyank Kharge had questioned the source of funds collected by the RSS and its affiliated bodies at a book release event in Bengaluru.

"Around 2500 affiliated organisations are associated with the RSS. Money is being collected from many countries, including America and England. Considering this, it can be said that there is a huge money laundering racket behind the RSS," Kharge said.

Criticism Over Vande Mataram Notification

Hariprasad also criticised the Centre over its recent notification on Vande Mataram, alleging that the move reflects a nationalism rooted in the ideology of MS Golwalkar.

"... Their nationalism is entirely different... What they have done is a continuation of what Golwalkar wrote in his collection of thoughts way back in 1966. He had a serious reservation towards the national anthem. The so-called pseudo-nationalists have not sung the national anthem or Vande Mataram in their shakhas. Before making any comment on the national anthem or the national song, they should ban that shakha prayer that inspired Godse to kill Mahatama Gandhi," Hariprasad said.

"It was Rabindranath Tagore who suggested singing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram. The BJP has no other issues. They want to divert people's attention, and for the sake of the West Bengal election, they are trying this new experiment. We condemn that," he said.

His remarks come after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued detailed guidelines for the national song Vande Mataram, stating that when both the National Song and the National Anthem are performed at an event, all six stanzas of Vande Mataram's official version must be presented first. (ANI)

