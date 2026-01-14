Foremost Clean Energy Continues Exploration Success Reporting Positive Lithium Drill Results At Its Jean Lake Gold-Lithium Property

HIGHLIGHTS:

1.6% Li2O over 5.0 m from 52.0m, including 2.1m of 2.8% Li2O 1.5% Li2O over 4.8m from including 0.8m of 2.3% Li2O

The release of lithium results from JL25-005B (see Table 1) comes amid a strengthening market backdrop with lithium carbonate prices seeing a strong rally, increasing to over $20,000 USD per ton since the beginning of January, its highest level in two years.1

Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost Clean Energy, commented:“ These lithium results are an exciting step forward for Foremost and further demonstrate the potential of the Jean Lake Project. Intersecting 1.64% Li2O over 5 metres confirms we are working within a fertile spodumene-bearing system and reinforces our confidence in the data-driven exploration strategy we've applied across the project.

Recent independent research, such as Morgan Stanley's December 2025 report, underscores a constructive outlook for core energy transition metals. The report highlights strong uranium price momentum driven by a structural supply deficit-with long-term price accretion as we head into our upcoming 2026 drill season.”

Barnard continues: “Our upcoming drill program at our anchor, the Hatchet Lake Uranium Property, is designed to follow up on our new discovery from last season. The urgency to discover and define new uranium resources has never been greater. A structural supply deficit and the pressing need for procurement for utilities to secure long-term supply have created a market where sustained exploration is not just an opportunity but is viewed as imperative for energy security. This directly aligns with our exploration strategy, which focuses on high-impact discoveries in the world's premier uranium district, the Athabasca Basin. By actively exploring in this proven jurisdiction, we are executing our plans to fulfill this critical need. We believe this presents a compelling opportunity as we advance our prospective uranium portfolio, rooted in meaningful catalysts to build long-term shareholder value.”

Table 1 – Lithium Assay Results