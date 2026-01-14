Foremost Clean Energy Continues Exploration Success Reporting Positive Lithium Drill Results At Its Jean Lake Gold-Lithium Property

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost Company "), is pleased to report positive lithium assay results from its 2025 drill program at the 100%-owned Jean Lake Gold–Lithium Project (“ Jean Lake”) located near Snow Lake, Manitoba. JL25-005B (see Figure 1) intersected multiple spodumene-bearing intervals within the B1 Pegmatite. These lithium results combined with structurally controlled gold mineralization reinforce the Jean Lake Property as a multi-commodity exploration play.
HIGHLIGHTS:
JL25-005B
1.6% Li2O over 5.0 m from 52.0m, including 2.1m of 2.8% Li2O 1.5% Li2O over 4.8m from including 0.8m of 2.3% Li2O
The release of lithium results from JL25-005B (see Table 1) comes amid a strengthening market backdrop with lithium carbonate prices seeing a strong rally, increasing to over $20,000 USD per ton since the beginning of January, its highest level in two years.1
Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost Clean Energy, commented:“ These lithium results are an exciting step forward for Foremost and further demonstrate the potential of the Jean Lake Project. Intersecting 1.64% Li2O over 5 metres confirms we are working within a fertile spodumene-bearing system and reinforces our confidence in the data-driven exploration strategy we've applied across the project.
Recent independent research, such as Morgan Stanley's December 2025 report, underscores a constructive outlook for core energy transition metals. The report highlights strong uranium price momentum driven by a structural supply deficit-with long-term price accretion as we head into our upcoming 2026 drill season.”
Barnard continues: “Our upcoming drill program at our anchor, the Hatchet Lake Uranium Property, is designed to follow up on our new discovery from last season. The urgency to discover and define new uranium resources has never been greater. A structural supply deficit and the pressing need for procurement for utilities to secure long-term supply have created a market where sustained exploration is not just an opportunity but is viewed as imperative for energy security. This directly aligns with our exploration strategy, which focuses on high-impact discoveries in the world's premier uranium district, the Athabasca Basin. By actively exploring in this proven jurisdiction, we are executing our plans to fulfill this critical need. We believe this presents a compelling opportunity as we advance our prospective uranium portfolio, rooted in meaningful catalysts to build long-term shareholder value.”
1
Table 1 – Lithium Assay Results
| Hole ID
| From (m)
| To (m)
| Interval
(m)
| Li2O1
| Notes
|
| 46.6
| 48.5
| 1.9
| 0.44
| JL25-005B2
| 52.0
| 57.0
| 5.0
| 1.64
| Incl. 2.80% Li 2 O over 2.1m
|
| 62.6
| 67.4
| 4.8
| 1.46
| Incl. 2.30% Li 2 O over 0.8m
|
| 73.8
| 78.4
| 4.6
| 0.62
| Incl. 1.13% Li 2 O over 1.0m
1 Uses cut-off grade of 0.4% Li2O and maximum internal dilution of 1.0m
2 JL25-005B was drilled with an azimuth of 212° a dip of -70 ° located at 452829 E, 6076336N (NAD83 Zone 14)
The Company has now completed its historic core re-sampling program (assays pending), the results of which will strengthen its geological model for both lithium and gold at Jean Lake. This follows the December 8, 2025, announcement that confirmed completion of the 2025 drill program and the start of the re-sampling initiative. Gold assay results from the initial four drill holes have defined a near-surface mineralized footprint that extends beyond the original discovery area. Notable results included hole JL25-001: 12.7 g/t Au over 2.1 metres (including 40.0 g/t Au over 0.6 metres) and hole JL25-002: 10.7 g/t Au over 5.6 metres (including 82.0 g/t Au over 0.7 metres) (see news release November 10, 2025). Assay results for the remaining 11 holes are still pending from the completed drill program.
MENAFN14012026004107003653ID1110598425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment