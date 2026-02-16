403
Palestine Welcomes African Union Backing for UN Membership, Rights
(MENAFN) The Foreign Ministry of Palestine on Sunday welcomed the outcome of the 39th summit of the African Union, where member states voiced support for granting Palestine full membership at the United Nations and rejected proposals involving the forced displacement of Palestinians.
In an official statement, the ministry said the decisive and unified stance adopted at the summit was encouraging and demonstrated Africa’s continued backing of the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights.
Palestinian officials also expressed gratitude for the summit’s appeal to bring an end to the Israeli occupation and to fast-track recognition of the State of Palestine as a full UN member.
The ministry emphasized that obtaining full membership is both a lawful and legitimate political entitlement.
The AU wrapped up its 39th session in Addis Ababa with a detailed final communiqué urging that Palestine be granted full UN membership. The statement underscored that such recognition aligns with the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.
Additionally, the summit strongly denounced any efforts aimed at forcibly relocating Palestinians, characterizing such measures as a “severe violation of international law.”
Palestine currently holds “non-member observer state” status at the UN, a designation approved by the United Nations General Assembly on Nov. 29, 2012. More recently, in May 2024, the General Assembly passed a resolution backing Palestine’s request to become a full member of the organization.
