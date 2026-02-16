403
Jordan, Qatar Denounce Israel’s Move to Claim West Bank Land
(MENAFN) The governments of Jordan and Qatar on Sunday strongly criticized Israel’s decision to register land in the occupied West Bank as “state property,” describing the measure as a “flagrant violation” of international law and a step toward annexing Palestinian territory while depriving Palestinians of their lawful rights.
In an official statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the move “undermines the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination, ending the occupation and establishing an independent, sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital,” stressing that such actions contradict internationally recognized legal principles.
The ministry further asserted that “Israel has no sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank and rejected any attempts “to impose sovereignty and laws” on the territory, calling such measures a “clear breach of international law and the existing legal status of the occupied territory.”
Amman urged the international community to fulfill its legal and moral obligations and pressure Israel, as the occupying authority, “to halt dangerous escalation and unilateral measures” in the West Bank.
“Fulfilling the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of an independent state on their national soil, remains the only path toward achieving a just and comprehensive peace that ensures regional security and stability,” it stressed.
The United Nations and much of the global community regard the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as occupied territory and consider Israeli settlement activity there to be illegal under international law.
Separately, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the Israeli decision, labeling it part of an unlawful strategy aimed at stripping Palestinians of their rights. Doha emphasized the importance of global solidarity and called on the international community to intensify pressure on Israel to reverse the move and prevent “serious consequences.”
