403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Signals US Backing for Israeli Action on Iran
(MENAFN) Donald Trump reportedly told Benjamin Netanyahu during a December discussion that the United States would support Israeli military action against Iran’s ballistic missile program if diplomatic talks with Tehran were to fail, according to a news agency.
Sources acquainted with the deliberations indicated that conversations in Washington have evolved. Rather than debating whether Israel is capable of launching an attack, officials are now concentrating on how the US could assist in executing such an operation through logistical expertise and diplomatic coordination, the report noted.
Central aspects of the suggested collaboration reportedly involve providing aerial refueling to Israeli fighter jets to increase their strike radius, along with navigating the intricate challenge of obtaining flight clearance over neighboring sovereign territories.
However, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have each stated they would refuse access to their airspace for any assault targeting Iran.
The revelations surfaced as Washington intensifies its military footprint in the Middle East. The US has deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and is preparing to dispatch the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier as well.
Meanwhile, a second phase of talks between Iranian and American officials is slated for Tuesday in Geneva, with representatives from Oman acting as intermediaries.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked on Sunday that Trump "prefers diplomacy" regarding Iran. He also stated that American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are undertaking travel for "important meetings."
Sources acquainted with the deliberations indicated that conversations in Washington have evolved. Rather than debating whether Israel is capable of launching an attack, officials are now concentrating on how the US could assist in executing such an operation through logistical expertise and diplomatic coordination, the report noted.
Central aspects of the suggested collaboration reportedly involve providing aerial refueling to Israeli fighter jets to increase their strike radius, along with navigating the intricate challenge of obtaining flight clearance over neighboring sovereign territories.
However, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have each stated they would refuse access to their airspace for any assault targeting Iran.
The revelations surfaced as Washington intensifies its military footprint in the Middle East. The US has deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and is preparing to dispatch the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier as well.
Meanwhile, a second phase of talks between Iranian and American officials is slated for Tuesday in Geneva, with representatives from Oman acting as intermediaries.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked on Sunday that Trump "prefers diplomacy" regarding Iran. He also stated that American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are undertaking travel for "important meetings."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment