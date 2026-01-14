403
Trump says his authority comes from his own sense of morality
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated that the limits on his presidential authority come from his personal sense of morality, rather than the Constitution or judicial oversight.
In an interview, Trump said, "I'm a moral person. I don't like seeing death. I don't like seeing our people hurt. I don't like seeing the other side hurt either." He described his moral standard as a “very high grade of morality,” which he considers the primary check on his power.
When asked if the Constitution or courts set boundaries on his authority, he responded, “We'll never get to the courts. We'll never get to the Constitution, because I want to see what's good for our country, and you know what the courts want to see that too.”
Trump also referenced a US military operation in Venezuela, noting that his concern extended to harm on both sides of the conflict. His comments highlight his view that personal judgment and ethics, rather than formal legal structures, define the limits of his executive actions.
