Proudly 'Made In The UAE': Dolphin Bakery Celebrates 7Th Year Of Fresh, Homegrown Baking



Dolphin serves 3,000+ retailers with 165 UAE-made products delivered fresh daily across Dubai and the Northern Emirates With a team of over 300 employees, Dolphin's diverse range of products meet the tastes and preferences of UAE residents

Dolphin Bakery has entered its seventh year of operations in the UAE, marking a significant milestone as a locally rooted, large-scale bakery brand committed to freshness, reliability and community relevance.

Since its inception, Dolphin has built its business around a simple but demanding promise: to bake fresh, every day, in the UAE, for the UAE. Over the past six years, that commitment has translated into a steadily expanding portfolio of over 165 products, a growing distribution footprint across the Northern Emirates and Dubai, powered by over 70 vehicles.

The company works closely with over 3,000 retailers and institutional clients to ensure that its offerings are aligned with daily consumption patterns, cultural preferences and value expectations across income segments.

Equally central to Dolphin's operational strategy is its investment in people and processes. With nearly 300 employees, Dolphin's production, operations, procurement, and distribution teams operate under integrated systems designed to ensure quality control, hygiene compliance, and delivery reliability.

Securing high quality raw materials locally, the company's growth mirrors the UAE's emphasis on strengthening local manufacturing ecosystems, enhancing food security and building resilient supply chains anchored within the country.

All Dolphin products are produced locally in its UAE facilities, enabling same-day baking and rapid distribution while maintaining strict food safety and hygiene standards. The proximity between production and consumption allows the brand to deliver consistency at scale, while ensuring freshness.

“Our journey over the past six years has been defined by disciplined expansion,” said Navas P, Managing Director of Dolphin Bakery.“Being 'Made in the UAE' is our fundamental operational philosophy as it enables us to respond faster, employ and invest locally and serve communities with products that are familiar, fresh and affordable. At the heart of our journey are our employees, and we are committed to building happy teams delivering happiness to the community through our high quality products.”

From everyday breads and buns to cakes, savouries, rusks, sandwiches and breakfast items, and community-specific specialties, Dolphin's array of delicacies are produced under the supervision of skilled chefs and supported by industry experts.

As the UAE continues to advance its vision of building strong national industries and sustainable food systems, Dolphin's production model reduces dependency on long supply chains while creating employment and skills development opportunities within the country.

Looking ahead, Dolphin plans to strengthen its retail presence, expand institutional partnerships and invest further in operational efficiencies, while remaining firmly committed to its core principle of baking fresh in the UAE, every day.

Photo Caption:

Left – Navas P – Managing Director – Dolphin Bakery

Right – Iqbal – Operations Manager- Dolphin Bakery

