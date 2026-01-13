Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Radar, Two Air Defense Systems In Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Sectors
"USF birds destroyed a Prima P-18 radar system, a Tor SAM system, and a Tunguska missile-gun system on January 12 in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk sectors," Brovdi wrote.
According to him, "these are already the 9th, 10th, and 11th enemy radar and air defense systems destroyed between January 1 and 12."Read also: Ukraine's USF hit over 350 targets inside Russia in seven months
"All targets were destroyed by middle-strike drones of the 412th Nemesis Brigade at a depth of over 100 kilometers from the line of contact, using warheads weighing more than ten kilograms, leaving no chance for the combat readiness of those lightly armored but highly valuable enemy assets," Brovdi said.
Illustrative photo: gov
